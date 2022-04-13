Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

