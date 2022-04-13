ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ITTOY opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Get ITOCHU Techno-Solutions alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.