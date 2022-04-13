Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

IVPAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 141,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.