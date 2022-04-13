J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.37.
JSAIY opened at $12.76 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
