Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post $8.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $32.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 1,033,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

