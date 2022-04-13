Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.