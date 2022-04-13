Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

JBL stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. Jabil has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

