Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Shares of JACK opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

