Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

NYSE JXN opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.