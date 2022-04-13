James L. L. Tullis Sells 1,630 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $21,173.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATEC stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.61. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

