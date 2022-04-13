Jay Farner Buys 20,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,640,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,109,778.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner bought 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,577. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.