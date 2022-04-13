Jay Farner Purchases 20,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,093,935.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 6,312,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

