JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,046,000 after acquiring an additional 644,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

