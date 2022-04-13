JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €22.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($23.91) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($28.80) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

DEC opened at €20.28 ($22.04) on Monday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($40.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.81.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

