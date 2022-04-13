JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $100.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CLSA from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of JD opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

