JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on the stock.
JD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.13) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 507.86 ($6.62).
Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07).
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.
