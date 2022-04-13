Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aflac in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Aflac has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

