Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 120,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.