Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amphenol Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

