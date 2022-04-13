Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Horizon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.
NYSE FHN opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.
In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
