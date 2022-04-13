Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICL Group Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 923,308 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,499,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,490 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

