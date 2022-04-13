Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

