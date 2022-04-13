Jefferies Financial Group Comments on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

