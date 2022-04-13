Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $232.46 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

