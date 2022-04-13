Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

