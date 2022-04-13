Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.