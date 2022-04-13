Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.79 and its 200-day moving average is $227.37. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

