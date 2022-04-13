Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.87 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 848,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 185,837 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

