Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Volkswagen AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Volkswagen in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter.
OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.
About Volkswagen (Get Rating)
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
