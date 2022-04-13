Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

WRB opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

