JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 50,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

JELD traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 598,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,280. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

