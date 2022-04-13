Jennifer Lachey Sells 5,300 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $332,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $477,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $141,457.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $137,959.00.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. 85,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.62. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

