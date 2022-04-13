Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 7,574 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.13 and its 200 day moving average is $229.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 88.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.4% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

