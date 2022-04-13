Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

