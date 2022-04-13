Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $73.91.
About Jiangxi Copper (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiangxi Copper (JIXAY)
