John Rakolta, Jr. Buys 213 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 213 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,503.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,681.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

