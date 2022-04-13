JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCG. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.42 ($17.84).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a one year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.