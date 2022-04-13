JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.90” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.90 ($4.24) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.24) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.89) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.94 ($4.28).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.