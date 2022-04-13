JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €780.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €780.00 ($847.83) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €630.90 ($685.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €647.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €675.29. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.