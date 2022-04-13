JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $18.50

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

GRBK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 215,070 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

