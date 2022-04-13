JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.89. 886,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589,354. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

