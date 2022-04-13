Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $34.77. 132,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

