Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 4,170.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.4 days.

JFHHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.60) to GBX 228 ($2.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of JFHHF stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

