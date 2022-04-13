K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.