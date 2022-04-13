K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,431.40.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.