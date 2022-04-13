Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $$203.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Kardex has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.86.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kardex from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

