Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KPCPY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.27.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.