Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KAYS traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117. Kaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Kaya
