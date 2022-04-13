Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAYS traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117. Kaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

