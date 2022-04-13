KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

