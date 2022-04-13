KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KBR will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

