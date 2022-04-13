Keith Gunaratne Acquires 80,000 Shares of EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX) Stock

EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX – Get Rating) insider Keith Gunaratne acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,400.00 ($7,703.70).

Keith Gunaratne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Keith Gunaratne acquired 312,521 shares of EP&T Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,314.20 ($18,751.26).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

EP&T Global Limited provides building energy management solutions to reduce energy and water wastage, and enhance energy efficiency within commercial real estate in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. Its EDGE platform collects, processes, analyses, visualizes, and interprets Internet of Things data for the environmental performance of buildings.

