Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $9,925,250.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,047,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,986,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,984,237. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

